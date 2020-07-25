Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $61.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

INTC traded down $9.81 on Friday, hitting $50.59. 181,342,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 148,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 52,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 22.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

