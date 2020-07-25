Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 407.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,681 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 30.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,054,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,320,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.