iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,675,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,250,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 467,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.