iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,909 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 729,367 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.80. 786,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

