iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,247. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

