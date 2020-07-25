iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $83.80. 650,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,545. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

