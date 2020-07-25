Jefferies Financial Group Raises Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Price Target to $16.00

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 447,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,996. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,975,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 664,510 shares of company stock worth $5,112,973 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.