Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 3,652,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,643. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.