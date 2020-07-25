JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $94.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.15.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,796. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

