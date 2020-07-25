KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of KemPharm from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

KemPharm stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.60. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 182.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned 0.50% of KemPharm worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

