Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.10.

KMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

