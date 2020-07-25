Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.63-18.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.68 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.40-7.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.10.

NYSE KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

