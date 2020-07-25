Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.63-18.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.68 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.40-7.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.10.

NYSE KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit