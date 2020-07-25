Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KFY. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

