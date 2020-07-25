Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 6,467,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $124,517.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $842,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 1,346,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 673,726 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

