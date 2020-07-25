L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in L3Harris by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $171.24. 1,252,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,822. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.