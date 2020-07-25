Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $64.80. 287,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,179. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

