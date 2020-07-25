Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 33,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $247.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.