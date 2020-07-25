Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 1,998,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

