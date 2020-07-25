Ledyard National Bank Acquires 6,930 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $322.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

