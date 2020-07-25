Ledyard National Bank Buys 2,508 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. 587,621 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53.

