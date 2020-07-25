Ledyard National Bank Buys 772 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $57.85. 12,057,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

