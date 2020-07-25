Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dollar General by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.70. 1,031,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

