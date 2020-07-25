Ledyard National Bank Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 421,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 128,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,135,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207,946. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

