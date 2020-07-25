Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,985 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.78 and a 200 day moving average of $367.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

