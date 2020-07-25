Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

