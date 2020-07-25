Ledyard National Bank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,971,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.