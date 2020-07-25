Ledyard National Bank Has $3.85 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

