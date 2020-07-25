Ledyard National Bank Has $7.23 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 31.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,645. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

