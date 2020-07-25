Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.63. 5,074,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

