Ledyard National Bank Invests $9.65 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 196,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 544,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 1,685,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,855. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.