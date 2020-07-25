Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

