Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $131.24. 4,345,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.