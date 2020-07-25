Ledyard National Bank Purchases 46,862 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,165.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. 3,815,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

