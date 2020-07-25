Ledyard National Bank Purchases 751 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 1,469,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,101. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

