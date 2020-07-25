Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 101,608 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,029,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,434 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

