Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,656 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 431,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,060. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.