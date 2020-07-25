Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,104 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after acquiring an additional 569,090 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.