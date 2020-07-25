Ledyard National Bank Sells 29,281 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,281 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Metlife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Metlife by 135.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Metlife by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.