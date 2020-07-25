Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,758 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

