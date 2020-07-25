Ledyard National Bank Sells 459 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $300.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.33. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

