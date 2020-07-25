Ledyard National Bank Sells 518 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.63. 833,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

