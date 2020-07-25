Ledyard National Bank Sells 7,679 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,029,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.74. 3,966,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.