Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,402 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,023,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 731,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 68,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.02. 3,806,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,545. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

