Ledyard National Bank Takes $5.39 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,386. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

