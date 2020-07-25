Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 342,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

