LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

LMAT traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 427,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,969. The stock has a market cap of $643.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

