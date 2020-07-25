Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,568,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

