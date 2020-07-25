Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.2% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.