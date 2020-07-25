Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.92. 2,484,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

