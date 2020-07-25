MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.86. 61,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,729. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

